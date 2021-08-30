Mbappe to Stay at PSG as Real Madrid Pull Out of Negotiations

Real Madrid have pulled out of negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Goal.

The 22-year-old star still has one year left in his current deal with the Parisians and is likely to remain at the club this season.

The Spanish giants refused to concede to PSG's demands for a fee of €200 million.

The player wanted the move to happen before the end of the current transfer window, but will likely be moving to Madrid for free next summer when his contract expires.

The French club declined Real Madrid’s €180 million this transfer window.