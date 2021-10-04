Mbappe Wanted to Leave PSG in July

Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his silence in regards to his wish to leave Paris Saint-Germain last July amid interest from Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner has entered the final year of his contract with PSG.

Real Madrid had multiple offers for the striker rejected during the summer according to reports.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo admitted following the end of the summer transfer window that the 22-year-old requested to leave.

The France international has finally spoken about the situation in an interview with RMC Sport.

What did Mbappe say?

"People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true," the striker said.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement.

"It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, 'if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay'."