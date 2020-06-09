Mbappe Tops Value List of Footballers in Europe

With an estimated €259.2 million ($292 million), Kylian Mbappe of Paris St-Germain on Monday topped a list of the footballers in Europe's banner leagues with top transfer values.

The biannual list from the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory features footballers from top five European Leagues: the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling took the number two spot with €194.7 million ($219 million) and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund came third with €179.1 million ($202 million).

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, valued at 100.1 € million ($113 million), took 21st place, while Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus was rated at €62.8 million ($70 million) to take the 70th spot.

Here is the CIES Football Observatory's top 10 most valuable football players list:

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG): €259.2 million

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): €194.7 million

3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund): €179.1 million

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): €171.1 million

5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): €152.3 million

6. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool): €144.9 million

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): €139.2 million

8. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona): €136.4 million

9. Alphonse Davies (Bayern Munich): €133.5 million

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham): €118.7 million