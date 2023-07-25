Mbappe turns down Al-Hilal's massive offer

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has responded to Al-Hilal's attempts to acquire his services this summer.

The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent come this time next year, and since he is yet to sign a new deal, PSG have put him for sale.

Reports on Monday claimed that the Saudi Pro League giants have tabled a €700m one-year offer that contains a release clause that only Real Madrid could trigger.

However, The 2018 World Cup winner has informed Al-Hilal that he has no intention of moving to the Middle East, as per Relevo.

Mbappe intends to honor his deal with the Ligue 1 champions and is not thinking about leaving.

The player wishes to join Real Madrid next year for free once he fulfils his current obligation in Paris.