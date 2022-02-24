Mbappe Turns Down PSG's 'Blank Cheque'

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected a new lucrative offer to extend his deal at Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by Marca.

The Madrid-based newspaper claims that the 23-year-old was offered a 'blank cheque' to remain at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent once his current deal with the Parisians will reach its end in the summer.

Real Madrid are the main candidates to land Mbappe and are preparing a deal that would ensure his arrival.

Marca claims that PSG asked the Frenchman to extend his deal for two more years, with the option to leave at any time he chooses after the 2022 World Cup.