Kylian Mbappe vows to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has vowed to remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season after winning the Ligue 1 title.

The france international was named the tournament's Player of the Year for the fourth time in a row.

He has been contantly linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes with Real Madrid being the most likely option.

However, the Frenchman has promised to stay in Paris and has told reporters as quoted by Goal: "Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honor my contract."

Mbappe managed to net 28 goals in Ligue 1 and is tied to Parisian club until the summer of 2024.

He currently has a market value of €180 million, according to Transfermarkt.