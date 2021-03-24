McLaren’s All-New Driver Pairing Hopes to Build on Team’s Momentum with Bahrain Grand Prix

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will be looking to get the new Formula 1 season off on the right foot in their “home race” this weekend in the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

The mega motorsport event takes Sakhir by storm from Friday to Sunday, and the new teammates are looking forward to getting back on the track behind the wheel of their MCL35M contenders.

McLaren has high expectations this F1 season, especially after having won a tight battle for third place in the 2020 constructors’ championship, and their all-new driver pairing is determined to deliver.

Ricciardo will be making his Grand Prix debut in McLaren colors in Bahrain.

The 31-year-old Australian commented: “I’m really excited for the start of the season.

It’s the beginning of a new chapter, my first race in papaya and I can’t wait to get started.

It’s also a special race with Bahrain being the team’s home-from-home.”

Ricciardo added: “It’s an exciting circuit with a few big braking zones and plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

Racing at dusk is always cool and brings an added challenge to the weekend.”

Both he and Norris had their first taste of McLaren’s new car at BIC earlier this month in F1 pre-season testing when they posted 327 laps between them over three days of running.

Norris is now hungry for more and is excited to get the action going with the first practice session this Friday at 2.30 pm.

“It’s time to go racing again and I’m really excited to be jumping back into the MCL35M and getting out on track,” said the Briton, 21.

“We were only out in Bahrain a couple of weeks ago for pre-season testing and looking further back it was only a few months ago since we raced there, so I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

Excelling in Sakhir The McLaren pair have excelled at BIC in past races.

Ricciardo has racked up a few top-10 finishes in Sakhir, five in total—six including last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix—with a brace of fourth places representing his best result in Bahrain to date.