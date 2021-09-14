Medals Galore for Jordan at the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

Jordanian Jiu-Jitsu stars made their country proud as they earned various medals at the fifth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

On the first day, Rana Qubbaj began the medal rush by winning gold in the women’s 70 kilogram final, Yara Kakish earned silver in the same category.

While Batoul Jaikat claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 70 plus kilogram event.

Bader Al-Kuzai eaned silver in the men's 85 kilogram event and Haidar Al-Rasheed settled for bronze in the same category.

On the second day, Ala Aldin Al-Khuzai clinched the men's 77 kilogram silver.

Rania Meqbel took the women's 52 kilogram bronze.

Basel Fanous gave Jordan their second gold medal in the men's 94 kilogram event.

More than 250 athletes from 19 countries are competing in the championship that will conclude on Thursday.