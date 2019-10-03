Medical Delegations at IAAF Doha Worlds Praise Aspetar

Medical delegations participating at the ongoing ten-day IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 visited Aspetar – The sports medicine and Orthopaedic Hospital – on Wednesday.

The visitors were briefed on the hospital’s state of art facilities and the medical services it provides to athletes from around the world.

During the visit, Aspetar officials provided explanations to the attendees about the course of the work of the championship medical committee, and then took them on a tour of the hospital. Afterwords, the visiting medical delegations expressed great appreciation of the modern techniques used, especially those related to physiotherapy, assessments, screening, and podiatry.

Aspetar is the National Medical Supplier of IAAF Doha 2019, with Dr. Juan Manuel Alonso, Chief medical officer of IAAF world Championship – Doha 2019, supervising a team of more than 100 doctors and physiotherapists, who provide all the medical support to the participants around the clock.

Through Aspetar’s National Sports Medicine Program, Aspetar provides the best medical care to various participants during the competition; in the training venue and within the accommodation of delegations. Collaborating with our partners from, Hamad Corporation, The Qatar Red Crescent foundation and the Qatar Ministry of Public Health.

As a result of the presence of Aspetar Hospital a few meters away from the place of competition and warm-ups, it offers integrated and high-quality services for all participants. Aspetar crews work in the warm-up stadium adjacent to the hospital where there is a fixed Aspetar high tech clinic equipped with everything the medical staff needs.

Aspetar’s medical staff consists of doctors, physiotherapists, masseurs, nurses and paramedics, in addition to a number of volunteers who are keen to provide the best medical services to all the delegations participating in the tournament. The Team is deployed all over the training sites at The Qatar Club and the delegation’s residence, as well as their deployment along the Corniche during the night marathon competitions.