Meet on Oman Football Teams to Be Held

The Oman Football Association (OFA), represented by the Technical Committee will hold a meeting to discuss several important topics related to the Omani football teams.

A statement published online by the OFA said, “The technical committee will hold a meeting under the leadership of OFA Chairman Salim bin Said Al Wahaibi, on Sunday December 8, 2019 to discuss the participation of the first team in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup and the first team's journey in the Asian qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Asian Cup in China in 2023.”