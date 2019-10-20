Men's Africa Nations Handball Championship: Host Tunisia in Group C

Hosts and titleholders Tunisia were drawn Saturday in Group C in the 2020 Men's Africa Nations Handball Championship (January 16-26), along with Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire and Cape Verde.

Seventeen teams shared out in four groups will compete in a bid to book a ticket for Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Egypt 2021 Men's Handball World Championship.

Here is the composition of groups:

Group A:

Egypt, DR Congo, Guinea, Kenya

Group B:

Angola, Gabon, Nigeria, Libya

Group C:

Tunisia, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde

Group D:

Morocco, Algeria, Congo, Senegal, Zambia.