Men's Africa Nations Handball Championship: Host Tunisia in Group C

Hosts and titleholders Tunisia were drawn Saturday in Group C in the 2020 Men's Africa Nations Handball Championship (January 16-26), along with Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire and Cape Verde.
Seventeen teams shared out in four groups will compete in a bid to book a ticket for Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Egypt 2021 Men's Handball World Championship.
Here is the composition of groups:
Group A:
Egypt, DR Congo, Guinea, Kenya
Group B:
Angola, Gabon, Nigeria, Libya
Group C:
Tunisia, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde
Group D:
Morocco, Algeria, Congo, Senegal, Zambia.
