Messi: 2022 World Cup Will Be My Last

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.

"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.

"I am counting the days for the World Cup, the truth is, there is a little anxiety of wanting it to be already and the nerves of saying well, we're here, what's going to happen, it's the last one, how is it going to go and yes, on the one hand we can't wait for it to arrive and on the other, of wanting us to do well," he said.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players in history, made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina, scoring 90 goals - making him the highest goal-scorer in Argentine history.

