Messi: I was so unhappy at PSG

Lionel Messi who is set to complete a move to Inter Miami has admitted he did not enjoy his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barcelona star will be leaving PSG as a free agent after a modest two-year spell.

The 35-year-old was keen on returning to Barcelona, but the financial difficulties that are facing the Spanish giants prevented them from submitting an offer.

Messi spoke to Mundo Deportivo and Sport regarding his time at PSG, and said as quoted by Goal: "I had two years where I was so unhappy on a personal level that I didn't enjoy it. I had that month that was spectacular for me because of winning the World Cup, but apart from that, it was a difficult period for me. I want to rediscover joy, enjoy my family, my children, the day-to-day... And that's why the decision for Barcelona didn't happen."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to represent Inter Miami in July.