Messi Intends to Stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he intends to stay with the club beyond the end of his current contract, according to TVE.

The Argentine - embroiled for much of the past year in a saga over his future - looks poised to remain at Camp Nou following a transition of power at the summit of the Blaugrana.

Now, his father and agent Jorge Messi have informed the club's hierarchy that he will not be seeking an exit as previously feared at the close of the campaign.