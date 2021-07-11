Messi Leads Argentina to Copa America Glory

Lionel Messi led Argentina to its first Copa America title since 1993 following their win over Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium.

Angel Di Maria was the star of the night as he netted the winning goal with a clever chip over goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the 22nd minute.

Brazilian star Neymar was fouled numerous times throughout the match, but failed to visit Emiliano Martinez's goal who was in fine form as expected.

Messi fell down on his knees with tears in his eyes after leading La Albiceleste to its first major trophy in 28 years.

Neymar embraced Messi after the final whistle in a great display of sporstmanship between the two friends.