Messi Out of PSG Squad to Face Leipzig Due to Injury

Paris Saint-Germain has left Lionel Messi out of the squad that will face RB Leibzig in the Champions League on Wednesday due to injury complaints.

The 34-year-old had to leave PSG's Ligue 1 encounter against Lille on Friday in the 46th minute.

The French club released an official statement explaining the situation: "Leo Messi has hamstring discomfort in his left leg and knee pain following a contusion."

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to also miss PSG's meeting with Bordeaux on Saturday.

His participation with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers has been put in doubt as well.