Messi Set to Make His PSG Debut Today

Lionel Messi was called up by Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino for today's match against Stade Reims, the club said on Sunday.

The Argentinian forward moved to PSG following the end of his deal with FC Barcelona and is yet to feature for the French giants.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were also called up for the Ligue 1 game.

Messi helped Argentina claim the Copa America title on July 10 after defeating Brazil in the final.

Brazilian star Neymar took part in the final as well.

Paris Saint-Germain are on top of Ligue 1 having won their first three games.