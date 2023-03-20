  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Messi unlikely to stay at PSG next season

Messi unlikely to stay at PSG next season

Published March 20th, 2023 - 10:44 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 19, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 19, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi is likely to turn down renewing his deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with Barcelona hoping to bring him back to Camp Nou, according to Goal.

Barca president Joan Laporta has tried to convince the 35-year-old of returning following PSG's elimination from the Champions League this season.

Reports claim that PSG fans are against extending the Argentine’s contract due to his high salary demands.

Inter Miami and Al-Hilal are also dreaming of signing Messi who could be tempted to leave Europe if a suitable offer comes his way.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's current deal is set to expire next June.

He has managed to score 18 goals and provide 17 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Tags:PSGlionel MessiParis Saint-GermainInter MiamiFC BarcelonaAl-Hilal

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...