Messi unlikely to stay at PSG next season

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi is likely to turn down renewing his deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with Barcelona hoping to bring him back to Camp Nou, according to Goal.

Barca president Joan Laporta has tried to convince the 35-year-old of returning following PSG's elimination from the Champions League this season.

Reports claim that PSG fans are against extending the Argentine’s contract due to his high salary demands.

Inter Miami and Al-Hilal are also dreaming of signing Messi who could be tempted to leave Europe if a suitable offer comes his way.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's current deal is set to expire next June.

He has managed to score 18 goals and provide 17 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season.