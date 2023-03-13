Messi wants Champions League football next season

  1. Home
Published March 13th, 2023 - 07:45 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on March 11, 2023. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, western France on March 11, 2023. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi wants to play in the UEFA Champions League next season to keep himself prepared for Copa America 2024, as per Diario Ole.

PSG are trying to convince the 35-year-old to sign a new deal that will keep him at the club beyond this summer.

While reports claim that the Argentine icon could be heading to Inter Miami or Al-Hilal, other outlets believe that he might consider a return to Barcelona.

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions with PSG this season.

