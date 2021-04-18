Miami GP to Join F1 Calendar from 2022

Formula 1 is heading back to Florida, as the organizers on Sunday confirmed that the brand-new Miami Grand Prix will join the F1 calendar in 2022.

The race - set to be the first since 1959 in the US state - will be held on an exciting new layout at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL's famous Miami Dolphins franchise.

Although the exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed, the 2022 event will be the first in a 10-year deal, and means the USA will host two races.

The circuit itself will be 5.41km, and will feature 19 corners, three straights, and potential for three DRS zones, with an estimated top speed of 320km/h. Hard Rock Stadium - a multi-purpose sports and entertainment hub that has hosted six Super Bowls, two Baseball World Series, and numerous rock concerts - will sit at the heart of the track, which has been designed to encourage close racing while meeting the highest safety standards.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula 1 has raced at in the United States since the Championship began in 1950, following Indianapolis, Sebring, Riverside, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, and Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

The race will provide an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region and Formula 1 and the promoter will be working closely with the local community to ensure an allotment of discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport.

Additionally, there will be a program to support local businesses and the community to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being in Miami Gardens, including a STEM education program through F1 in Schools as well as the opportunity for local businesses to be part of the race weekend.

We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

"The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community," he added.