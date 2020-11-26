Michael Jordan Donates $2M to Feeding America

Michael Jordan is donating $2 million of his earnings from 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America.

The 57-year-old retired basketball champion has made the generous donation this Thanksgiving (26.11.20) to help supply food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago, that have seen their stock levels reduced significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan said in a statement: “In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks.

“I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas in Chicago to help feed America’s hungry."

Hunger relief charity Feeding America, added: "An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance

Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit http://FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. (sic)"

The non-profit supplies "more than 200 food banks with goods to feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based agencies."

The $2 million comes from Jordan's ESPN’s docuseries, 'The Last Dance', which saw Jordan and the Chicago Bulls allow a film crew to follow them as they went for their sixth NBA title in eight seasons in 1997.

Michael previously revealed he will be donating the entire $4 million he made from the docuseries to charity.

A rep for the sports legend said: "Michael has already committed to donating to Friends of the Children, a national non-profit that provides vulnerable children, ages 4-6, with professional mentors who stay with them from kindergarten through graduation, and we are vetting additional Coronavirus-related causes."

Whilst in June, it was revealed that his Jordan Brand will donate $100 million to organizations “dedicated to ensuring racial equality", following the Black Lives Matter protests.