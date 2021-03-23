Mick Schumacher ‘Super Excited’ Ahead of F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021

Mick Schumacher is thrilled to finally get his Formula 1 career going this weekend in the highly anticipated F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir.

Competing at the highest level of motorsport has long been a dream of the young German’s, who celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday, and in just a few days will be back in the cockpit of his Haas VF-21 challenger at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”.

Schumacher will be hoping to ride the momentum of his recent successes into F1, being the reigning Formula 2 champion.

This weekend, he will become the third member of his family to grace the F1 grid, with father Michael winning 91 races and seven world titles, and uncle Ralf victorious on six occasions. The Bahrain Grand Prix flags off the record 23-round 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“Obviously, I’m super excited about the first race in Bahrain,” said Schumacher.

“Thinking about it, it’s 30 years since my dad started his first race, and now I’m starting mine.

The fact that I’m in Formula 1 and away to be racing – it feels so amazing.

“I’m so happy that I’m finally there, finally able to race with everybody and to show my potential working with a great team.

I will learn and improve as a driver and as a human.”

Schumacher made his Formula 1 test debut in Bahrain in 2019 with Ferrari and sealed the F2 championship at BIC last year.

He began his assimilation with Haas F1 Team in December of 2020, partaking in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before running in the young driver test.

Then, just earlier this month during F1 pre-season testing, Schumacher gathered valuable experience in Haas’ VF-21.