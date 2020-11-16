Mido Suggests Mourinho as Southgate Replacement

Mido has proposed Jose Mourinho as a replacement for under-fire Gareth Southgate as England manager, claiming that the Three Lions need a “manager with strong character”.

Southgate, 50, reached an England low after goals from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens handed Belgium a 2-0 triumph over his team in Sunday’s Nations League outing.

It was the tactician’s 10th defeat in his 48 matches in charge – equalling the amount of losses suffered by Sven-Goran Eriksson, who lost 10 of his 67 games in the hot seat.

Mido, who played under Southgate for three years at Middlesbrough, believes the former defender lacks the personality to handle a team that boasts so much talent.

“England need a proper manager. They are wasting their time with Southgate,” Mido wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

“It’s true he always says the right things in the media and probably that’s why he kept his job for so long but believe me, he is stuttering every time things goes wrong at halftime. Players feel his fear!

“I remember him at Middlesbrough, he was scared to death when we were fighting relegation. True, it was his first job, but these things never change.

“If you are scared of losing a football match, you will always be scared of losing a football match!! And players can always feel it.

“England got some top talents in their side, but they need a manager with strong character, someone who can get them to enjoy themselves and play with no fear. I’m sorry but Southgate is not the man to do that.

“My advice to the FA is go and get Mourinho as your head coach and appoint Southgate as the FA chairman. They are both perfect for the job. Get Southgate away from the players as far as you can.”

Middlesbrough were relegated under Southgate’s management in the 2008-09 campaign after embarking on a gloomy run of just one win in 18 games.

Despite this, he was announced as Roy Hodgson’s replacement after enjoying moderate success with the England U21 team, leading them to the European Under-21 Championships in 2015 where they finished bottom of their group in the tournament.

By Shina Oludare