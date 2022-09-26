Migliozzi Earns 79-Place Jump in DP World Tour Rankings with History-Making Cazoo Open de France Win

Guido Migliozzi has soared from 100th to 21st in the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after claiming the Cazoo Open de France title with a record-breaking 62 on Sunday.

The Dubai-based 25-year-old started the day five shots behind leader Rasmus Højgaard, but carded a nine under final round to finish on 16 under and one shot clear of the Dane.

It was the lowest final round by a winner in 49 editions of Cazoo Open de France on the DP World Tour while it also equalled the course record at Le Golf National.

Additionally, Migliozzi becomes the first Italian winner of the tournament since Costantino Rocca beat Paul McGinley in a play-off back in 1993, four years before Migliozzi was born.

“It was one of those days that I love to play golf,” Migliozzi said after his final round. “I love to battle on the golf course and today I received something back from golf. It was a beautiful day of golf.

“I was trying to be more comfortable on the course. At the start of the weekend I was 13 shots back but yesterday Rasmus missed the second hole and it almost opened the door again and I just kept playing great.”

Migliozzi opened with five consecutive pars on Sunday before blitzing his way to the finish line with nine birdies in his last 13 holes.

The Italian hit an astonishing approach shot on the notoriously difficult 18th hole from 192 yards before holing the birdie putt, which ultimately proved the difference in securing the title.

"The shot on 18 was something incredible,” he added. “I went for it and it paid off. My caddie was not happy: it was not the real strategy but I felt I could try."

Along with Migliozzi, 48 other players rose in the DP World Tour Rankings following their performance at Le Golf National with three bursting into the all-important top 50.

Højgaard's solo second-place finish moved him up to 23rd from 61st, while Germany’s Yannik Paul moved to 47th and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon edged to 50th.

The top 50 at the conclusion of the Nedbank Golf Challenge will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai from November 17-20.

Other notable changes in the Rankings saw Thomas Pieters overtake Ireland’s Shane Lowry to move back to fifth from sixth following a share of third place in France.

The Belgian remains in the hunt to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for the first time in his career, currently sitting 1,361 points behind Rankings leader Rory McIlroy.

The other standout riser was George Coetzee who moved from 108th to 64th after finishing in a share of third place. It was the South African’s best finish of the season.

The DP World Tour returns to the venue of the 150th Open Championship this week with the Old Course, St. Andrews set to joint-host the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship along with Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The event is set to take place between September 29 - October 2 with a further 5,500 Ranking points up for grabs.