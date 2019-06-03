Migliozzi Moves Closer to Dubai Debut with Belgian Knockout Victory

European Tour Rookie Guido Migliozzi worked his way closer to qualifying for a debut outing in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship later this year with his second victory of the season, at the Belgian Knockout.

The Italian, who earned his Tour card through Qualifying School in November last year, collected 335 Race to Dubai points for his win in Antwerp, taking his season tally to 831.8, and with it moved up 22 places on the Race to Dubai Rankings presented by Rolex from 43rd to 21st.

Migliozzi sealed a four stroke victory over Dutchman Darius van Driel in the final to add to his triumph earlier this year at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa.

Runner-up van Driel, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, collected 222 points to move up to 109th in the Rankings.

In the consolation match, Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson defeated France’s Gregory Havret to seal third place and 125 Race to Dubai points. Ferguson’s haul takes him from 219th to 136th in the Rankings while fourth-placed Havret collected 100 points to move to 165th, up from 266th.

Malaysian Gavin Green finished fifth to earn 84 points and move from 86th on the Rankings to 67th while England’s Matthew Southgate’s sixth place finish saw him take home 65 points to move to 86th from 107th.

The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will contest the season-ending US$8million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 21-24 where US$3 million will be up for grabs for the winner, making it the richest prize in world tournament golf.

Top 10 Race to Dubai Rankings after the Belgian Knockout