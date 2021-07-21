  1. Home
Milwaukee Bucks Wins NBA Title, Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP

Published July 21st, 2021 - 07:52 GMT
The Bucks beat the Suns 4-2 in the 7 games playoffs winning the title for the second time in their career. 
With 19.8 seconds left in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked down the floor alone, arms spread, smile wide. He implored the home crowd in Milwaukee to boost its exuberance even more. In a few short moments, he'd lead a celebration 50 years in the making, as the Bucks' clinched the 2021 NBA title with a 105-98 victory.

Antetokounmpo was awarded the Bill Russel Finals MVP trophy to chants of "MVP."

"I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me,” he said. "I wanted to do it here in this city. I wanted to do it with these guys."

