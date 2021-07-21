Milwaukee Bucks Wins NBA Title, Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP

With 19.8 seconds left in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked down the floor alone, arms spread, smile wide. He implored the home crowd in Milwaukee to boost its exuberance even more. In a few short moments, he'd lead a celebration 50 years in the making, as the Bucks' clinched the 2021 NBA title with a 105-98 victory.
The @Bucks come out strong in the 2nd half of Game 6 and keep the energy throughout, completing the Taco Bell Comeback and winning the NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/idGKHuWFMT— NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021
The Bucks beat the Suns 4-2 in the 7 games playoffs winning the title for the second time in their career.
Antetokounmpo was awarded the Bill Russel Finals MVP trophy to chants of "MVP."
"I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me,” he said. "I wanted to do it here in this city. I wanted to do it with these guys."
