Milwaukee Bucks Wins NBA Title, Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP

With 19.8 seconds left in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked down the floor alone, arms spread, smile wide. He implored the home crowd in Milwaukee to boost its exuberance even more. In a few short moments, he'd lead a celebration 50 years in the making, as the Bucks' clinched the 2021 NBA title with a 105-98 victory.

The @Bucks come out strong in the 2nd half of Game 6 and keep the energy throughout, completing the Taco Bell Comeback and winning the NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/idGKHuWFMT — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

The Bucks beat the Suns 4-2 in the 7 games playoffs winning the title for the second time in their career.

Antetokounmpo was awarded the Bill Russel Finals MVP trophy to chants of "MVP."