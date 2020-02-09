Min Woo Lee Surges Up Race to Dubai with Home Win at Vic Open

Min Woo Lee held his nerve in challenging conditions to get his hands on European Tour silverware for the first time at the ISPS Handa Vic Open as the home favorite climbed up to 11th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The Australian started the final round with a three-stroke lead and never looked back after chipping in for a birdie on the first, signing for a 68 to finish at 19 under, two shots clear of Ryan Fox and joins elder sibling Minjee in lifting the trophy after her victories in 2014 and 2018 in the ladies event which runs concurrently with the men’s tournament.

"It's awesome," said Woo Lee, who moves up to 11th from 52nd in the Race to Dubai. "The Vic Open is my home open and it's my first European Tour win, which is big. I'm over the moon.

"I thought coming in I had a really good chance because I was hitting it really well but I think I impressed myself with the game this whole week.

"I felt really comfortable just because if I did exactly the same as yesterday, I felt pretty hard to stop. I started off really hot off the gate and it was pretty comfortable those last few holes. It got a bit nervy but I'm pretty proud of the way I finished."

Fox, who had set the clubhouse target with a remarkable closing 64 in the high winds, picks up 222 Race to Dubai points as the Kiwi moves up to 19th from 70th in the Rankings.

Travis Smyth, Robin Sciot-Siegrist and Marcus Fraser finished three shots further back as the trio shared third place at 13th Beach Golf Links. Each player pockets 103 Race to Dubai points which moves Smyth up to 44th from 117th, Sciot-Siegrist climbs to 39th from 102nd while Fraser enter the Race to Dubai in 69th spot.

The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will contest the season-ending US$8 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 19-22, 2020 where US$3 million will be up for grabs for the winner, making it the richest first prize in world tournament golf.

Top 10 Race to Dubai Rankings after ISPS Handa Vic Open

1 Lee WESTWOOD ENG 1183.3

2 Lucas HERBERT AUS 767.6

3 Graeme MCDOWELL NIR 710.0

4 Victor PEREZ FRA 604.5

5 Tommy FLEETWOOD ENG 592.0

6 Branden GRACE RSA 565.4

7 Louis OOSTHUIZEN RSA 564.3

8 Christiaan BEZEIDENHOUT RSA 562.0

9 Matthew FITZPATRICK ENG 545.6

10 Pablo LARRAZABAL ESP 524.0