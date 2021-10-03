Mino Raiola Demands £43m a year for Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola will demand £43 million a year for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland if is he is to move to an new team next summer.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will have to pay £830,000 a week plus bonuses to sign the Norway international.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a £65 million release clause for next summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping close tabs on the Dormtund icon as well.

Paris Saint-Germain could move in to sign Haaland if Kylian Mbappe decides to join Real Madrid.

The World Cup champion is entering the final months of his current deal with PSG and his departure could pave the way for the Norwegian.