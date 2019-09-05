Mo Salah Gets off to a Flying Start in Premier League

Egypt’s star forward Mo Salah has made a strong start to his campaign in England in the 2019/2020 season, where he will be looking to help Liverpool to climb up the ladder of success rather than their runner-up spot last year.

Salah scored 22 Premier League goals last season as his team only lost one game in the league which, left them a single point behind rivals Manchester City at the end of the season. The Egyptian and his teammates received consolation for their near-miss as they won the Champions League just a few weeks later. They beat their fellow-Premier League team, Tottenham during the finals in Madrid.

This season, Liverpool has already been tipped by many pundits in England to win the league. Jurgen Klopp’s side is 5/2 in the Premier League betting to lift the title. Manchester City is only ahead of them in the outright market in which, they haven’t been champions of their country since 1990.

Salah has already got off to a fast start during his third year in the Premier League with Liverpool; as he scored in the opening game of the campaign, where Liverpool beat Premier League newcomers Norwich 4-1. He was unable to find the scoresheet in their 2-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s however, he played a key role in helping his side beat Arsenal 3-1 and scoring two goals, one of which was from the penalty spot.

Alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Salah is playing in one of the best front threes in world football, proving their worth in the Champions League over the last couple of years. That frontline will be crucial if Liverpool tends to end their 30-year long wait to become champions of England once again.

Two years ago Salah was crowned as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, the most prestigious award in England during every season. Liverpool was also up for the crown last year, but Virgil van Dijk took it home.

In international football, Salah is expected to continue to play a huge role for Egypt. He was in action for his country earlier this summer when he was featured in the African Cup of Nations. He scored against The Dominican Republic of Congo and Uganda. Unfortunately, Egypt was eliminated in round 16 by South Africa as they lost 1-0 in the opening round of the knock-out stages.

Egypt will return to the action in November, where Salah will play for his home nation to face Kenya and Comoros respectively in qualification games for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

It is set to be a busy year for the Egyptian King as he will travel with Liverpool to Quatar to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. They will be one of the seven teams that will compete in the tournament. Liverpool has a by through to the semi-final, so they will need to win just two games to win the trophy.

For now, Salah will be taking one game at a time as he looks to create history with his English club, making him one of the best African players to ever play in the Premier League.