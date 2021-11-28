Modric Open to Joining Man City

SuperDeporte has claimed that Luka Modric is open to joining Manchester City as a free agent once his contract at Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022.

The Ballon d'Or winner is not considering a return to the Premier League despite interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham his former team.

The Spanish club is struggling to thrash out fresh terms, and the Croatian midfielder could end up at the Etihad Stadium.

Modric scored 28 goals and made 65 assists in 404 appearances with Real Madrid in all competitions.

The 36-year-old star has 20 goals in 146 caps for Croatia's national team.