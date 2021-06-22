Mohamed Salah to Miss Tokyo Olympics After Liverpool Refusal

Egyptian international and Liverpool FC striker Mohamed Salah will miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next month, with former goalkeeper for the Ahly club and Egypt’s national team Ahmed Shobeir explaining that Liverpool turned down Salah’s participation in the Olympics.

During his radio show Shobeir said that the coach of the Olympic team Shawky Gharib is doing his best to form a strong team capable of distinctively representing Egypt during the upcoming tournament.

The Egyptian football legend moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and won the Premier League title, the European Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup where he competed for the title of best player in the world, and was named the best player in Africa.

Salah recently won the 2020-21 Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award, granted by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) in England.

He participated with Liverpool last season in 37 matches in the English Premier League, where he scored 22 goals and assisted five, and came second in the competition’s top scorer behind Harry Kane with a goal.

Liverpool ranked third in the English Premier League standings for the 2020/2021 season, and scored 69 points from 38 games, to guarantee qualification directly to the group stage of the Champions League.