Mohamed Salah Sets New Record in English Premier League

Egyptian international football superstar and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah set a record in the English Premier League during his team’s matches against Arsenal FC on Saturday.

Liverpool beat Arsenal by three goals at the Emirates Stadium in the 30th round of the English Premier League 2021.

Salah returned to scoring again in the English Premier League after scoring the second goal against Arsenal, at the 69th minute, while the Reds opened the scoring by Diogo Jota at the 63rd minute of the second half, concluding by the 82nd minute.

“Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League appearances against Arsenal, scoring seven and assisting two more. Consistency,” wrote Opta Sports.

The meeting saw the participation of the Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny in the side of Arsenal, after the coach had pushed him into the 58th minute of the match.

Thanks to this result, Liverpool came close to fourth place and became the fifth in the standings with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Arsenal stuck at 42 points in ninth place.

Mohamed Salah leads the list of scorers in the English Premier League with 18 goals.

In May 2020, FIFA celebrated Salah by awarding him the Golden Boot for having scored 22 Premier League goals in the 2019/20 season.

Salah outscored the Premier League’s other stars, including former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal legend Terry Henry and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

In addition to winning the Premier League Golden Boot Award, he has also been named Premier League Player of the Year.