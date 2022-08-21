Mohamed Salah to Talk English Premier League and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Exclusive Interview with beIN SPORTS

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s (‘beIN’) flagship sports channel, beIN SPORTS, will broadcast an exclusive interview with Mohamed Salah - Egyptian football legend, national team captain, and Liverpool F.C. forward.

The specially-curated programme will air across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region, available on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 during the pre-match Manchester United vs. Liverpool studio, starting at 21:00 MECCA on Monday 22 August.

During the interview, Salah shares his thoughts on how Liverpool’s 2022/23 English Premier League (EPL) season is going, why he decided to extend his contract with the club, his rumoured presence at the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, and more.

Speaking on Liverpool’s slow start this EPL season, Salah mentioned: “Fulham F.C. played the game well, whilst we weren't 100% ready for it. However, the season has just started, and we can't make a judgement call based on the first two games alone. We'll try to make up for it in the next games”.

Commenting on his contract extension with Liverpool, Salah said: “I wanted to stay at Liverpool because I feel comfortable at the club, and in the city as well, and we reached an agreement between both parties so it was finalised”.

When Salah was asked about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, he noted: “I am not happy that I will not participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - but, it is possible that I will be present at the tournament. I am happy that it will be in an Arab country and certainly the Arab countries will support Qatar, and I hope that the Arab teams will give their best during this tournament”.

Watch the full interview teaser on beIN SPORTS’ Twitter via this link.