Mohamed Salah Tests Positive for COVID-19

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced on Friday.
The international football star tested positive after undergoing a test along with the rest of Egypt’s national football team who all tested negative for the virus.
The EFA added that Salah was asymptomatic and his diagnosis comes before Egypt face Togo in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers game on Saturday.
