Mohamed Salah Wins 2021 Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award

Liverpool and Egyptian national team star Mohamed Salah has been presented with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award.

The prize is given to an organization or athlete who uses their platform to make a positive contribution for the good of society.

Previous winners of the accolade include the Refugee Olympic Team and NFL star J.J. Watt.

After collecting the 2021 honor, the Liverpool forward said: "I'm very proud to have been chosen by the Laureus Academy for this Sporting Inspiration award.

"2020 was a very difficult year on so many levels and for so many people around the world. Some of us were kept away from our family and friends, and others even lost loved ones. We need to learn from this experience, support one another and do our best to look ahead." he added.

"Many times football players win awards and automatically thank our fans. This time, I will dedicate this award, not only to my fans, but to all the other sports fans around the world." Salah said.

"This past year has been a very harsh reminder of the fact that sports, including football, is nothing without fans. Everyone in the world of sport can be replaced - fans are not." Salah noted.