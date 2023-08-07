Mohamed Salah's agent responds to Al-Ittihad interest

The agent of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has responded to rumors circulating around the Liverpool icon.
Ramy Abbas has insisted that the 29-year-old won't be leaving the Reds to join the Saudi Pro League winners this summer.
Al-Ittihad were willing to pay £60 million for the Egyptian striker and to give him a £155m salary package.
However, Abbas assured Liverpool that Salah won't be tempted away from Anfield.
The agent responded via his "X" account: "If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer.
"Mohamed remains committed to LFC."
Salah's deal at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2025.