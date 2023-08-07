Mohamed Salah's agent responds to Al-Ittihad interest

  1. Home
Published August 7th, 2023 - 12:21 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (front) fights for the ball against Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies during the Singapore Festival of Football pre-season friendly match in Singapore on August 2, 2023. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (front) fights for the ball against Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies during the Singapore Festival of Football pre-season friendly match in Singapore on August 2, 2023. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

The agent of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has responded to rumors circulating around the Liverpool icon.

Ramy Abbas has insisted that the 29-year-old won't be leaving the Reds to join the Saudi Pro League winners this summer.

Al-Ittihad were willing to pay £60 million for the Egyptian striker and to give him a £155m salary package.

However, Abbas assured Liverpool that Salah won't be tempted away from Anfield.

The agent responded via his "X" account: "If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer.

"Mohamed remains committed to LFC." 

Salah's deal at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2025.

