Morocco to Challenge FIFA Decision Regarding El Haddadi at CAS

The Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) has decided to lodge a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which has rejected a request from the Moroccan federation to let Munir El Haddadi play for Morocco.

This decision was taken following discussions between FRMF and FIFA, in the light of the new rules issued at the last general assembly of the international body and which are intended to help players with multiple nationalities switch allegiance, the Federation pointed out Thursday night in a release published on its website.

The FIFA Player Status Committee justified its decision through its interpretation of one of the rules of the new statute relating to the Under-21 category, the source added.

The said commission explained its decision by El Haddadi's games for Spain’s Under-21 team.

This decision is not motivated by the participation of the player in the Spanish "A" team, the release underlined, noting that FIFA has approved that Ayman Barkok and Samy Mmaee play for the Moroccan national team.