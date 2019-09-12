Morocco Defeats Niger 1-0 in Friendly

  1. Home
Published September 12th, 2019 - 03:33 GMT
The Moroccan football team defeated its Niger counterpart by 1-0 in a friendly game on Tuesday evening at the Grande Stade of Marrakech.

The only goal of the match was scored by Walid El-Karti in the 21st minute.

In a first friendly game on the same pitch, the Atlas Lions were held to a draw last Friday by the Burkina Fasso Stallions (1-1).

The two matches are part of Vahid Halilhodzic's men's preparations for the Cameroon 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

