Morocco's football team were knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after losing Friday in Cairo to Benin (1-4) in a penalty shootout in the last 16.

The two teams went to extra time after the game ended in a draw (1-1).

Adilehou scored the first goal for Benin in the 53rd minute.

In the 75h minute, En-Nesyri scored the equalizing goal for Morocco.