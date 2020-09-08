Morocco to Play Two Friendlies in October

Morocco's national football team A will play, next October in Rabat, two friendly matches against Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, announced Monday the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

The Atlas Lions will face the Lions of Teranga on October 9 and then the Congolese Leopards on October 13, the FRMF said in a statement published Monday on its website.

Both games will take place in the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium at 7 p.m, the same source added.