Morocco will play two friendly matches in June ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be held from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

According to the Royal Football Federation, Morocco will play against Gambia on June 12, 2019, (5:30 pm) and then against Zambia on June 16, 2019, (5:30 pm) at Marrakech Grand Stadium.

The national team will travel to Egypt on June 18 to take part in the continental competition.