Morocco are set to appoint former Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic as their new head coach, according to RMC Sport.

Following the refusal of Laurent Blanc to succeed Herve Renard, the North African country are set to make the ex-Ivory Coast and Algeria handler the best-paid coach on the continent.

Halilhodzic and President of the Moroccan FA, Fouzi Lekjaa had a meeting to finalize working terms on Wednesday evening in Rabat.