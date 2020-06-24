Morocco's Botola Pro D1 to Resume on July 24 with Update Games

The Botola Pro D1 will resume on July 24 through the holding of update games behind closed doors, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made during the FRMF Steering Committee meeting by the president of the federal body, Fouzi Lekjaa, who pointed out that training for D1 and D2 clubs will begin on 25 June in two stages (individual training, collective training), said the FRMF in a statement published on Tuesday on its website.

During that meeting, Lekjaa stated that, following the recent deconfinement measures announced by the public authorities and in consultation with the competent authorities, it had been decided to subject members of the clubs in the national championship to medical tests in accordance with the health protocol in force.

He added that training for clubs in the amateur division, all categories, the regional leagues, the national minor league clubs, women's football and futsal clubs will begin from 15 July, in accordance with the same health and sporting measures taken in the national professional league. Matches in these categories will resume on 15 August 2020, he said.

The FRMF recalled that, pursuant to the recommendations of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), clubs will be able to make five changes in a single match instead of the three previously authorized, as part of interim measures taken to mitigate the impact of matches on players after this pandemic.