Morocco's Coach Unveils Squad for Friendlies against Libya and Gabon

Morocco's coach Vahid Halilhodzic on Thursday unveiled the list of the 26 players who will play friendly matches against Libya (Oct. 11) and Gabon (Oct. 15).

The line-up:

Goalkeepers: Munir El Kajoui (Malaga/Spain), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Spain), Anas Zniti (Raja/Morocco) and Hicham El Mejhed (Ittihad Tangier/Morocco).

Defenders: Abdelhamid Yunis (Stade Reims, France), Ghanem Saïss (Wolverhampton, England), Issam Chebbak (Malatyaspor, Turkey), Kevin Malcuit (Naples, Italy), Jawad El Yamiq (Genoa, Italy), Zouhair Feddal (Bétis Sevilla, Spain), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Hamza Mendyl (Dijon, France).

Midfielders: Selim Amallah (Standard de Liège, Belgium), Sofyan Amrabat (Hellas Verona, Italy), Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo, Italy), Ahmed Mesaoudi (Groningen, the Netherlands), Fayçal Fajr (Getafe, Spain), Adel Taarabt (Benfica, Portugal).

Forwards: Rachid Alioui (Angers, France), Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ismail El Haddad (Wydad/Morocco), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganès, Spain), Amine Harit (Schalke 04, Germany), Oussama Idrissi (AZ Alkmaar, the Netherlands) and Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam, the Netherlands).

Morocco will play against Libya on Oct. 11 in Oujda and Gabon in Tangier (Oct. 15).