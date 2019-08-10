Morocco's Football League 2018-19 Season to Start on Sept. 13

Morocco's football league (Botola Pro) will start on September 13 and end on June 28, announced the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

At a meeting of the FRMF Steering Committee held Friday in Rabat, the members of this Committee called for the need to respect the national championship calendar, while taking into account the dates of participation of Moroccan clubs in Arab and African competitions, said the FRMF in a statement.

In addition, FRMF chairman Fouzi Lekjaa said that the name of the new coach of National Team "A" will be announced next week.