Morocco's Football Team: Two Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Two players from the national team of local players tested positive for Covid-19, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced.

"Covid-19 screening tests carried out by the delegation of the national selection of local players present in Niamey, capital of Niger, have shown the contamination of two players, namely Ayoub Kacimi and Ismail Khafi," the Federation said in a press release.

"The state of health of the contaminated players is stable and that they are undergoing treatment in Niamey under the supervision of national team of local players' doctor, Abdellah Sabiri," it added.

The national team of local players played two friendly games in Niamey against Mali and Niger respectively. Both games resulted in two victories (1-0 and 2-0) for the Atlas Lions.

These games were part of the preparations of the national football team of local players for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in Cameroon in 2021.