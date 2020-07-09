Morocco's FRMF Holds Meetings to Develop National Football

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, has held a series of meetings with the National Technical Directorate (DTN) in order to set the broad lines for developing the discipline.

In a statement published on Thursday, the FRMF said that Lekjaa had asked the DTN to schedule the various training sessions of the national teams following the decision of the steering committee of the federal body on 23 June 2020 to resume football activities in the Kingdom.

This resumption, according to the steering committee, will have to be accompanied by several preventive measures whose main objective is to achieve positive results for Moroccan football and raise the level of its practice, according to the statement.

In the same context, Lekjaa stressed the need to set up a program contract between the FRMF and the DTN for the period 2020-2024 in order to define responsibilities and roles, give more attention to basic work at both local and regional levels and develop a training and restructuring program to develop the technical and physical levels.

The program is also meant to train coaches (men and women), provide clubs and leagues with football equipment using new technology to facilitate the work of technical staff, restructure women's football, organize a national professional women's football tournament, adopt the Sport-Study program and provide financial support for the development of women's football.