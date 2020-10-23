Morocco's Hakimi Tests Positive for Covid-19

  1. Home
Published October 23rd, 2020 - 06:37 GMT
Achraf Hakimi (Photo: AFP)
Moroccan international Footballer Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for Covid-19, in the latest round of UEFA checks undertaken ahead of game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Inter Milan announced on Wednesday.

"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," the Italian Club said in a statement.

The Moroccan international Footballer missed Wednesday's Champions League game against Borussia Möchengladbach (2-2).

Hakimi is now the seventh Inter player to have tested positive for COVID-19 following Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Ashley Young, Ionut Andrei Radu and Roberto Gagliardini.

Bastoni, Nainggolan and Gagliardini have all now recovered.

Via SyndiGate.info


