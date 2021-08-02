Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali Wins 3000m Steeplechase Gold

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali won the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

The 25-year-old finished the race in 8:08.90, followed by Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia (8:10.38), while Kenya's Benjamin Kigen finished third in 8:11.45.

This is Morocco's first Olympic gold medal since 2004 when Hicham El Guerrouj clinched first place in both the 1500 m and 5000 m.

Arab competitors have won a total of nine medals so far in Tokyo Olympics: 4 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

Morocco is represented by 48 competitors in 17 sports in this year's summer Olympics.