Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali Wins 3000m Steeplechase Gold

Published August 2nd, 2021 - 04:18 GMT
Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali won the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

The 25-year-old finished the race in 8:08.90, followed by Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia (8:10.38), while Kenya's Benjamin Kigen finished third in 8:11.45.

This is Morocco's first Olympic gold medal since 2004 when Hicham El Guerrouj clinched first place in both the 1500 m and 5000 m.

Arab competitors have won a total of nine medals so far in Tokyo Olympics: 4 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

Morocco is represented by 48 competitors in 17 sports in this year's summer Olympics.

El Bakkali wins the gold medal (Photo: AFP)
El Bakkali wins the gold medal (Photo: AFP)

