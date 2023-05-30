Mourinho hints at Roma exit amid Real Madrid return rumors

Jose Mourinho has implied that the UEFA Europa League final might be his last game at the helm of Roma.

The Giallorossi are set to face Sevilla in the final on Wednesday night at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Portuguese manager spent two years with the Roman club, and has guided the team to clinch the Europa Conference League trophy last season.

However, he has hinted that he may walk out if Roma were to lift the Europa League trophy.

Mourinho left Inter Milan in 2010 after winning the UEFA Champions League title and took the job at Real Madrid.

When asked about his future and rumors linking him with a return to Madrid, the 60-year-old responded by saying as quoted by the Mirror: “I have spoken to my captain (Lorenzo Pellegrini) before we came here, and they asked me the same question (whether I would leave). I won’t tell you, because that is between me and them.

“But there is a big difference between now and when I was at Inter, because even though I hadn’t signed a contract with Real Madrid, everything was done. At this moment in time I have had no contract with any other club, so very different.

“And right now it is about us, us, us and this final - and that is the only thing we concentrate on. Sevilla have an incredible history in this competition.

"Getting to the final is almost run of the mill to them, whereas for us, it’s an extraordinary event, an unforgettable experience. But I insist, history doesn’t go out there on the pitch, it doesn’t matter in a match like this.”